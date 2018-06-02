Advertisement

The week ahead in Southern California dance, June 3-10: Lula Washington Dance Theatre and more

By
Jun 02, 2018 | 1:15 AM
L.A.-based Lula Washington Dance Theatre will perform Friday at the Ford Theatres in Hollywood. (Lula Washington Dance Theatre)

Benita Bike’s DanceArt The company presents an interactive program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734.

Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company performs as part of the annual Lummis Day Festival. Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. Sun., 4:25 p.m. Free. (323) 646-8331.

Spectacular Balanchine! American Contemporary Ballet revisits the legendary choreographer’s dances set to popular music from his era. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends June 17. $40-$500. (213) 304-3408.

Lula Washington Dance Theatre The L.A.-based contemporary dance company stages Washington’s “Open Your Eyes,” set to the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, plus works by Kyle Abraham, Tamica Washington-Miller, et al. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (323) 461-3673.

Dance Around Town Local companies Syncopated Ladies, Los Angeles Contemporary Dance Company, Versa-Style Dance Company and Contra-Tiempo performs. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 343-6600.

