The week ahead in Southern California dance, June 3-10: Lula Washington Dance Theatre and more

Benita Bike’s DanceArt The company presents an interactive program. Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave., Culver City. Sun., 1:30 p.m. Free. (818) 353-5734.
Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company performs as part of the annual Lummis Day Festival. Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park. Sun., 4:25 p.m. Free. (323) 646-8331.
Spectacular Balanchine! American Contemporary Ballet revisits the legendary choreographer’s dances set to popular music from his era. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends June 17. $40-$500. (213) 304-3408.
Lula Washington Dance Theatre The L.A.-based contemporary dance company stages Washington’s “Open Your Eyes,” set to the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, plus works by Kyle Abraham, Tamica Washington-Miller, et al. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (323) 461-3673.
Dance Around Town Local companies Syncopated Ladies, Los Angeles Contemporary Dance Company, Versa-Style Dance Company and Contra-Tiempo performs. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (323) 343-6600.