The week ahead in SoCal dance: L.A. Dance Project and more

By
Jun 09, 2018 | 1:00 AM
Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project makes its Orange Country debut at Musco Center on Saturday. (Erin Baiano)

Spectacular Balanchine! American Contemporary Ballet revisits the legendary choreographer’s dances set to popular music from his era. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Sun.-next Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 17. $40-$500. (213) 304-3408.

L.A. Dance Project The ensemble makes its O.C. debut with founder Benjamin Millepied’s “Orpheus Highway” and “Bach Studies (Part 1),” plus a world premiere by New York-based choreographer Shannon Gillen. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35-$65. (844) 626-8726.

