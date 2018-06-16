The week ahead in SoCal classical music: Pasadena Pops, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and more

Scare Pair: Usher House + Canterville Ghost LA Opera presents a double bill of composer Gordon Getty’s one-act adaptations of the Edgar Allen Poe thriller and Oscar Wilde’s comedic fable as part of its “Off Grand” series. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 24. $44 and up. (213) 972-8001.