The week ahead in SoCal classical music: Pasadena Pops, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and more

Ein Heldenleben Pacific Symphony performs Strauss’ Richard Strauss’ tone poem “A Hero’s Life,” plus Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” and Ravel's “Tzigane” featuring violinist Anne Akiko Meyers Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Emerging Artists Series This second annual showcase concludes with a performance by pianist Jack Dettling. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 2 p.m. $10; students, free. (626) 683-6801.
Mak Grgic The guitarist performs in this Da Camera Society presentation. Fitzpatrick Leland House, 8078 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Laurel Canyon. Sun., 2, 4 and 7:30 p.m. $90. (213) 477-2929.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Commonwealth Players perform music by Mozart. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
A Voice in the Crowd Boston-based conductor-less orchestra Palaver Strings plays works by Corelli, Biber and Gottlieb. Redcola Studios, 525 Venezia Ave., Venice. Sun., 8 p.m. $20. www.palaverstrings.org.
Mormon Tabernacle Choir The venerable vocal ensemble offers classic choral works, inspirational music and more. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $45 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Piano Spheres Pianist Nic Gerpe performs contemporary pieces; with special guest, violinist Pasha Tseitlin. Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$35. www.pianospheres.org.
Andrea Bocelli The Italian tenor performs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. Sold out. (800) 745-3000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Frank Basile and violinist Jacqueline Suzuki play pieces by Mozart and Bach. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Chassol: Indiamore The French pianist-composer presents a multimedia-enhanced work inspired by his travels in India. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.
Scare Pair: Usher House + Canterville Ghost LA Opera presents a double bill of composer Gordon Getty’s one-act adaptations of the Edgar Allen Poe thriller and Oscar Wilde’s comedic fable as part of its “Off Grand” series. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 24. $44 and up. (213) 972-8001.
That’s Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops open their summer season with a selection of show tunes, standard and more; with guest vocalists Liz Callaway, Aaron Lazar and Brighton Thomas. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$150. (626) 793-7172.
Made in America California Philharmonic’s summer opener features Dvořák’s “New World Symphony,” Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by Aldis Hodge, and a selection of Sinatra hits performed by Broadway’s Kevin Earley. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music with the Sigma Alpha Iota Orange County Alumnae Chapter. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
SummerFest 18 Pasadena String Quartet is joined by violist Ben Penzner and cellist Trevor Handy for string sextets by Brahms in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Topanga Symphony Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Guitar Concerto No. 1 with guitarist Jordan Charnofsky, plus works by Edward German and music director Jerome Kessler. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.