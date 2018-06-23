The week ahead in SoCal dance: Barak Ballet, the Collective Memory Project and more

Herencia Flamenca With featured dancers Yolanda Arroyo and Angel Muñoz, plus singers and musicians from Spain. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30-$65. (323) 343-6600.
The Collective Memory Project Intimate community-created dance-theatre work based on the stories of military veterans; all seating on stage. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 8:30 p.m. $25 and up. (323) 461-3673.
Barak Ballet The company offers an encore of 2017’s “E/Space,” plus the world premieres of Melissa Barak’s “Cypher” and Nicolas Blanc’s “Desert Transport.” The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Sky Echo No)one. Art House presents a new site-specific work by L.A.-based choreographer Samantha Blake Goodman, featuring live accompaniment by vocalist and electronic musician Akua. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 440-7300.