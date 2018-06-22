The week ahead at SoCal museums: 'To Rome and Back' at LACMA and more

Art Colony: The Laguna Beach Art Association, 1918-1935 Centennial celebration features more than 60 paintings by acclaimed as well as lesser-known artists (opens Sun.; ends Jan. 13). Also on display: “Phil Dike: At the Edge of the Sea,” featuring landscapes, seascapes, etc. by a prominent member of the California regionalist movement (opens Mon.; ends Jan. 13). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 13. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (949) 494-8971.
Bruce W. Talamon: Soul, R&B and Funk Photographs 1972–1982 Survey of the African American photographer's work includes images of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, the Jackson 5, et al. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Now open; ends Aug. 1. Open Sun.-Sat. $10.95-$12.95; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800.
The Mind’s Eye: Richard Feynman in Word and Image Photographs, letters, scientific papers, etc., illuminate the life and work of the Nobel Prize-winning physicist. Caltech’s Beckman Museum, 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena. Now open; ends mid-December. Closed Sat.-Sun. Free. (626) 395-2704.
To Rome and Back: Individualism and Authority in Art, 1500–1800 Paintings, sculpture, etc., mainly from the museum’s permanent collection, illuminate the Eternal City’s political, social, cultural and religious influence in early Modern Europe. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends March 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911–2011 Survey of modern fashion photography includes more than 160 photographs, plus costumes, illustrations, magazine covers, videos and ads (opens Tue.; ends Oct. 21). Also on display: “Artists and Their Books/Books and Their Artists” (opens Tue.; ends Oct. 28). The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
A Journey That Wasn’t The passage of time is explored in paintings, sculptures, video installations, etc., from the museum’s permanent collection. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends early 2019. Closed Mon. Free; advanced tickets online; on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200.