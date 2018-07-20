The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 22-29: Kenneth Walker Dance Project and more

A Bela e a Fera Salon Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre presents three works based on short stories by Jewish-Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector. The Bendix Building, 1206 Maple Ave., Ste 1100B, L.A. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 29. $50. (213) 536-5820.
Dancing School Dancers perform the same solo variation, followed by on-the-spot critiques. American Contemporary Ballet, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $40 and up. (800) 838-3006.
The Music Center’s Moves After Dark L.A.-based, female-led contemporary-dance companies Strange & Elegant Dance, Clairobscur Dance and Mixed eMotion Theatrix perform new works in spaces in and around the venue; comfortable shoes and clothing recommended. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8:30 p.m.; also July 31-Aug. 1. $30. (213) 972-0711.
National Choreographers Initiative 2018 Dancers from around the country perform in four new ballets created as part of this annual three-week intensive. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$65. (949) 854-4646.
Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet The contemporary-dance company presents a program that includes a reprise of “Joshua Tree Symphony” and the world-premiere work “Naiveté of Flowers.” Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$45. (323) 343-6600.
Kenneth Walker Dance Project The L.A.-based contemporary ballet company performs new works and favorite repertory. University Theatre, Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $11. www.kennethwalkerdanceproject.org.