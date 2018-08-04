The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 5-11: 'Star Wars in Concert' and more

Beethoven Celebrates Bernstein’s 100th Birthday California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale are joined by guest vocalists for a program that includes Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and selections from Bernstein’s “On the Town,” “Candide” and “West Side Story.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.