The week ahead in SoCal dance, Aug. 5-11: MixMatch Dance Festival and more

Al paso de la Mujer Pacifico Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Los Toros, celebrates the role of women in shaping the history and culture of Mexico with a program that includes the world premiere of “Mujeres de mi Tierra.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $24-$56. (323) 461-3673.