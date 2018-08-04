The week ahead in SoCal dance, Aug. 5-11: MixMatch Dance Festival and more

Bon Iver & TU Dance The indie-rock band and the dance company founded by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands join forces for the West Coast premiere of their collaboration “Come Through”; program includes chamber orchestra Metropolis Ensemble and indie-rock duo Wye Oak performing William Brittelle’s song cycle “Spiritual America.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$160. (323) 850-2000.
Summer Premieres New works by choreographer Lincoln Jones set to Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture and Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night”). American Contemporary Ballet, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $40-$105. (800) 838-3006.
The 12th Annual MixMatch Dance Festival This year’s edition of the four-day showcase presented by Hart Pulse Dance Company features more than two dozen dance artists and troupes. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $17. (800) 838-3006.
Isadora Russian ballerina Natalia Osipova portrays modern-dance icon Isadora Duncan in this full-length dance-theater bio-drama choreographed by Mariinsky Theatre’s Vladimir Varnava and featuring live music by the Mikhailovsky Orchestra. Segerstrom Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Al paso de la Mujer Pacifico Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Los Toros, celebrates the role of women in shaping the history and culture of Mexico with a program that includes the world premiere of “Mujeres de mi Tierra.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $24-$56. (323) 461-3673.
Line Steppers Dancers Maceo Paisley and Andrea Feyler give a site-specific performance. Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 1 and 3 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. Free; advance reservations required. (424) 204-7555.