The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 12-19: Rodrigo y Gabriela with the LA Phil and more

Beethoven Celebrates Bernstein’s 100th Birthday California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale are joined by guest vocalists for a program that includes Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and selections from Bernstein’s “On the Town,” “Candide” and “West Side Story.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Rosalind Wong performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
SummerFest 18 Pacific Piano Trio plays pieces by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Sundays Live Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo plays pieces by Rota, Britten, Fauré, et al. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Supernova & LACO String Quartet Supernova String Quartet premieres the four-movement piece “Suite for Los Angeles,” and a string quartet from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents a program of classics, new works, etc. Grand Performances, 300 S. Grand Ave. L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. Free. www.grandperformances.org.
Gustavo Dudamel & Omara Portuondo Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Cuban vocalist Portuondo and pianist Roberto Fonseca for a selection of favorite songs plus orchestral works by Ginastera, Revueltas and other composers from the Americas. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Nancy Roth and pianist Lorenzo Sanchez play pieces by Stravinsky, George Walker and William Grant Still. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Gustavo Dudamel & Oscar D’León Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Venezuelan vocalist and bassist D’León for salsa favorites plus orchestral works by Ginastera, Revueltas and other composers from the Americas. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Dudamel The Mexican guitar duo performs with the LA Phil. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$202. (323) 850-2000.
Bernstein’s New York Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by guest vocalists for selections from “Candide,” “On the Town,” “West Side Story” and more. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.
California Philharmonic The orchestra wraps its summer season with selections from John Williams’ film scores for “Star Wars”, “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the “Harry Potter” franchise, plus highlights from Bernstein’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: In Concert Pacific Symphony performs John Williams’ classic score to accompany a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi tale. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $12.50-$99. (714) 755-5799.
Love, Hatred, Passion & Vengeance: A Selection of Kun Opera Arias Presented by Chinese Kwun Opera Society and Spring Thunder Music Association. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10. (626) 405-2100.
SummerFest 18 Fiato String Quartet plays works by Beethoven, Haydn and Dvořák. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Sundays Live Pianist Rodolfo Leone plays pieces by Beethoven and Chopin. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.