The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 12-19: Rodrigo y Gabriela with the LA Phil and more

California Philharmonic The orchestra wraps its summer season with selections from John Williams’ film scores for “Star Wars”, “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the “Harry Potter” franchise, plus highlights from Bernstein’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.