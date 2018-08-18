The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Aug. 19-26: The LA Phil's 'Tchaikovsky Spectacular' and more

Compiled by Matt Cooper
California Philharmonic The orchestra wraps its summer season with selections from John Williams’ film scores for “Star Wars”, “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and the “Harry Potter” franchise, plus highlights from Bernstein’s “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
Love, Hatred, Passion & Vengeance: A Selection of Kun Opera Arias Presented by the Chinese Kwun Opera Society and Spring Thunder Music Association. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sun., 3 p.m. $10. (626) 405-2100.
SummerFest 18 Fiato String Quartet plays works by Beethoven, Haydn and Dvořák. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Sundays Live Pianist Rodolfo Leone plays pieces by Beethoven and Chopin. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Dudamel & Perlman Violinist Itzhak Perlman joins Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil for Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto; program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”). Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Chopin Piano Concerto Pianist Sergio Tiempo joins the LA Phil under guest conductor Ludovic Morlot for Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1; program also includes Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil perform an all-Tchaikovsky program that includes the Russian composer’s “Marche Slave”; selections from his music for Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Romeo and Juliet” with actors performing classic scenes; and the “1812 Overture” featuring the USC Trojan Marching Band. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $14-$202. (323) 850-2000.
I See You, I Hear You: Santoor, Tabla, Raga Husband-and-wife Indian classical music duo Kamaljeet and Jas Ahluwalia performs. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 5 p.m. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free). (626) 449-6840.
U.S./Routes Rachel Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by pianist Lara Downes, singer Chester “CHESS” Gregory and American Ballet Theatre’s Herman Cornejo and Sarah Lane for a summer-season closer featuring music by Duke Ellington, James Brown, Frank Sinatra, et al. The Huntington, Brown Garden Lawn, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$130. (626) 539-7085.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Agnes Swartz performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Trio Céleste performs Tchaikovsky’s Trio in A minor. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.