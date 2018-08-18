The week ahead in SoCal dance, Aug. 19-26: 'Memoirs of a… Unicorn' and more

Compiled by Matt Cooper
Memoirs of a ... Unicorn Dancer-choreographer Marjani Forté-Saunders performs this solo evening-length dance piece inspired by stories from her Arkansas-born father’s life. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $25. (323) 461-3673.
Letters to Dance Culminating performance for participants in a series of workshops on finding inspiration in dance. Odyssey Theatre , 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. Free; reservations required. (310) 477-2055.
Forever Flamenco Briseyda Zárate and company, with featured dancers Vanessa Albalos and Manuel Gutierrez, perform in this edition of the series. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
moon& szalt (dance co.) premieres a new evening-length work, performed under a full moon by an all-female cohort of six dancers, with live accompaniment by electro-acoustic composers Louis Lopez and Jonathan Snipes. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Next Sun., 8:30 p.m. $25, $45. (323) 461-3673.
The Promise: A Zeisl Concert Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and local dance troupe BodyTraffic reunite to remount Austrian composer Erich Zeisl’s ballet inspired by the Old Testament tale of Jacob and Rachel. American Jewish University, Gindi Auditorium, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $25, $40. (310) 440-1572.