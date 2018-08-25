The week ahead in SoCal dance, Aug. 26-Sept. 2: 'Forever Flamenco' and more

Forever Flamenco Briseyda Zárate and company, with featured dancers Vanessa Albalos and Manuel Gutierrez, perform in this edition of the series. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
moon& szalt (dance co.) premieres a new evening-length work, performed under a full moon by an all-female cohort of six dancers, with live accompaniment by electro-acoustic composers Louis Lopez and Jonathan Snipes. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sun., 8:30 p.m. $25, $45. (323) 461-3673.
The Promise: A Zeisl Concert Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and local dance troupe BodyTraffic reunite to perform Austrian composer Erich Zeisl’s ballet inspired by the Old Testament tale of Jacob and Rachel. American Jewish University, Gindi Auditorium, 15600 Mulholland Drive, L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $25, $40. (310) 440-1572.
taisha paggett The artist and choreographer presents solos and duets in dialogue with her Made in L.A. 2018 installation. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000.
Fixed No)one. Art House presents choreographer Chris Emile’s site-specific performance piece in dialogue with artist Haegue Yang’s installation “Strange Fruit,” which was inspired by the classic Billie Holliday anti-lynching ballad. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($8-$15; under 12, free). (213) 626-6222.