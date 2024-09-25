Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock died of fentanyl and other drugs, coroner confirms

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, died at his Los Angeles home in June. He was 49.

More information about the death of Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock has come to light, three months after the rap-rock performer died in June.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner on Tuesday revealed the performer’s official cause of death, confirming details previously shared by his manager. Seth “Shifty Shellshock” Binzer, died due to the effects of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the coroner database. His death was ruled an accident.

Binzer, a Los Angeles native and reality star, died June 24 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 49.

Binzer formed Crazy Town in 1995 with co-founder Bret “Epic” Mazur. The group gained popularity in the early aughts for hits “Butterfly” and “Starry Eyed Surprise.”

Days after the singer’s death, manager Howie Hubberman said his client died of an accidental drug overdose, despite Binzer’s efforts to overcome his drug addiction. The musician “never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman told People in June.

He added: “We all tried, but ultimately, we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

Hubberman also confirmed to the magazine that Binzer’s death “was a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs,” adding the musician “was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed.”

Binzer was open about his struggles with addiction, appearing in reality TV series “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” and “Sober House” from 2008 to 2010.

The rocker sought help after splitting with his first wife and a seemingly “overnight” rise to fame and wealth, he told NOVA FM in 2012. “‘Celebrity Rehab,’” he said, “turned out to be really good for me.

“I went in there more like I want to get myself together so I can continue what I love doing.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.