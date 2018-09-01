Advertisement

The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 2-9: Heidi Duckler's 'Ramona' and more

By Matt Cooper
Aug 31, 2018 | 5:55 PM
Lenin Fernandez and Rosanna Taravez costar in Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre's "The Story of Ramona" at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse in San Gabriel. (Mae Koo)

Fixed No)one. Art House presents choreographer Chris Emile’s site-specific performance piece in dialogue with artist Haegue Yang’s installation “Strange Fruit,” inspired by the Billie Holliday anti-lynching ballad. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. Free with museum admission ($8-$15; under 12, free). (213) 626-6222.

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts Preview Concert With Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Firuze Dance Company, et al. People’s Place, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. www.1stthursday.com.

Ramona After Dark Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre offers a late-night staging of “The Story of Ramona,” a site-specific work inspired by the novel about a young Native American girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Fri., 9 p.m.; also Sun., Sept. 16 & 23, 7 p.m. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.

Ballet Repertory Theatre’s Fall Festival The company opens its 42nd season with a new contemporary piece, plus Act 2 of “Swan Lake” and more. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $16, $20. (714) 895-8150.

