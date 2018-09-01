The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 2-9: Heidi Duckler's 'Ramona' and more

Ramona After Dark Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre offers a late-night staging of “The Story of Ramona,” a site-specific work inspired by the novel about a young Native American girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Fri., 9 p.m.; also Sun., Sept. 16 & 23, 7 p.m. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.