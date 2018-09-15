The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 16-23: San Pedro Festival of the Arts and more

The Story of Ramona Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre stages this site-specific work inspired by the tale of a young Native American girl in 19th-century California. The San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Sept. 23. $15-$50. (800) 745-3000.
Dearly Beloved: A Union, Out of Wedlock Choreographer and movement artist Andrew Pearson examines LGBT issues in this immersive dance-theater work; for ages 21 and up only. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $20-$30. (925) 989-6429.
Carmen Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre presents a locally-touring production of a full-length work based on Bizet’s classic opera. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$60. (800) 838-3006. Also, Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $45-$65. (800) 745-3000.
San Pedro Festival of the Arts Performers include San Pedro City Ballet, Kairos Dance Company, et al. (Sat.); and Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Tango San Pedro, et al. (Sun.) Port of Los Angeles, Berths 88 & 89, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. Sat.-next Sun., 1 to 4:25 p.m. Free. www.triartsp.com.
2nd Annual Some Enchanted Evening — A Night of Broadway Song & Dance Veteran actor Patrick Cassidy headlines this intimate, cabaret-style benefit for Inland Pacific Ballet. Inland Pacific Ballet, 9061 Central Ave., Montclair. Sat., 6 p.m. $50, $95. (909) 482-1590.