The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 23-30: The LA Phil, LACO, Pacific Symphony and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The ensemble, under guest conductor Gemma New, opens its season with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian”; composer-in-residence Andrew Norman’s “Try”; the U.S. premiere of Franco Donatoni’s “Eco”; and Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Violin Concerto in E Major featuring violinist Hilary Hahn and LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.