The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 23-30: The LA Phil, LACO, Pacific Symphony and more

Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Schubert, Dohnányi and Paganini. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 11 a.m. $65. (310) 434-3200.
Fei-Fei The Chinese pianist performs in recital. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28 and up. (310) 506-4522.
The Mozart Requiem Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists a season opener that includes Mozart’s mass and Shawn Kirchner’s “Songs of Ascent.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts L.A. Harptette performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Los Angeles Symphonic Winds salute Kurt Weill. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
California Soul Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, singer Corinne Bailey Rae, the Los Angeles Master Chorale and others for a 100th season-opening gala that includes the world premiere of Julia Adolphe’s “Underneath the Sheen,” plus works by John Adams and Frank Zappa and a selection of songs inspired by the Golden State. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $104-$320. (323) 850-2000.
Camerata Pacifica Program includes Bach’s Cello Suite No. 4 and Schubert’s Sonata in A Minor, “Arpeggione”; with special guest, guitarist Eliot Fisk. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. Also at UC Santa Barbara, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; and Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Pacific Symphony Season opener includes Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Olga Kern and Ravel’s “Boléro”; Frank Ticheli’s “Shooting Stars” and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola are also featured (Thu.-Sat. only). Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Composers Collective Marshall McDaniel, Danny Elfman, Harry Gregson-Williams, et al., perform new works in this entry in the “Under the Oaks” series. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 455-3723.
Playing Dualities: Bernstein and Rorem Pianists Brent McMunn and Paul Floyd and guest vocalists perform Bernstein’s “Arias and Barcarolles” and Ned Rorem’s “Four Dialogues.” Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
WDCH Dreams Media artist Refik Anadol projects live 3D images onto the exterior of Walt Disney Concert Hall in celebration the LA Phil’s 100th anniversary. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Nightly, Friday through Oct. 6. Free. (323) 850-2000.
Women of Influence in Song and Dance Clazzical Notes salutes female artists of the 1960s. Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut St., Pasadena. Fri., 7 p.m. Free. (626) 529-5133.
Don Carlo LA Opera remounts the company’s 2006 staging of Verdi’s tale of romance and intrigue in the Spanish court, with tenor Ramón Vargas in the title role; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Long Beach Symphony Season opener includes Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story,” Mason Bates’ “Mothership,” and Gershwin’s 2nd Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra and “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring pianist Terrence Wilson. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $28 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The ensemble, under guest conductor Gemma New, opens its season with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian”; composer-in-residence Andrew Norman’s “Try”; the U.S. premiere of Franco Donatoni’s “Eco”; and Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Violin Concerto in E Major featuring violinist Hilary Hahn and LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
An Afternoon with John Walz and Friends The cellist and others play works by Bach, Wagner, et al., in Pittance Chamber Music’s fifth-season opener. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sept. 30. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35; student rush: $10, at the door only. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org.
Celebrate LA! LA Phil 100 x CicLAvia Daylong street festival features musicians, dancers, visual artists, etc., performing on stages along a car-free eight-mile route from downtown to Hollywood. Various locations, L.A. Next Sun., 9 a.m-4 p.m. Free. www.ciclavia.org.
LA Phil 100 at the Bowl Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Katy Perry, singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, jazz great Herbie Hancock and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles for a free community concert marking the Phil’s 100th anniversary. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts A string quartet from Brazil performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
St. James Sunday Concerts Harpist Pheobe Madison and singer Chloe Demetria perform music by Nino Rota, Gabriel Fauré, et al. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Cellists Sarah Rommel and Jonathan Dormand perform duos by Barrière, Fauré, et al. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.