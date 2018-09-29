The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, L.A. Phil and more

An Afternoon With John Walz and Friends The cellist and guest musicians play works by Bach, Wagner and others in Pittance Chamber Music’s fifth-season opener. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3 p.m. $20, $35; student rush: $10, at the door only. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org
Camerata Pacifica Program includes Bach’s Cello Suite No. 4 and Schubert’s Sonata in A minor, “Arpeggione”; with special guest, guitarist Eliot Fisk. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Celebrate L.A.! L.A. Phil 100 x CicLAvia Daylong multicultural street festival features hundreds of musicians, dancers, visual artists, etc., performing on stages along a car-free, eight-mile route from downtown L.A. to Hollywood; with Poncho Sanchez, Wynton Marsalis, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Dengue Fever and many others. Various locations. Sun., 9 a.m-4 p.m. Free. www.ciclavia.org
L.A. Phil 100 at the Bowl Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil are joined by Katy Perry, singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, jazz great Herbie Hancock and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles for a free community concert marking the Phil’s 100th anniversary. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 850-2000, www.laphil.org
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The ensemble, under guest conductor Gemma New, opens its season with Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, “Italian”; composer-in-residence Andrew Norman’s “Try”; the U.S. premiere of Franco Donatoni’s “Eco”; and Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins and Violin Concerto in E major featuring violinist Hilary Hahn and LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts A string quartet from Brazil performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Rach 3 Pianist Olga Kern joins Pacific Symphony for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3; program also includes Ravel’s “Boléro.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m.; $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
St. James Sunday Concerts Harpist Pheobe Madison and singer Chloe Demetria perform music by Nino Rota, Gabriel Fauré, Carlos Salzedo and Nat King Cole. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Cellists Sarah Rommel and Jonathan Dormand perform duos by Barrière, Fauré and others. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Don Carlo in Concert Plácido Domingo and L.A. Opera offer a concert version of the company’s current production of Verdi’s thriller. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $85-$225. (844) 626-8726.
All-Russian Members of the L.A. Phil perform chamber music by Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Maksim Velichkin plays works by L.A.-based composers. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Don Carlo L.A. Opera remounts the company’s 2006 staging of Verdi’s tale of romance and intrigue in the Spanish court, with tenor Ramón Vargas in the title role; in Italian with English supertitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
L.A. Fest: Dudamel Kicks Off the 100th Season Dudamel and the L.A. Phil perform Salonen’s “LA Variations,” Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” and the world premiere of Andrew Norman’s “Sustain.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$205. (323) 850-2000, www.laphil.org
Lucia Micarelli The violinist mixes classical, jazz, rock and pop. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale The period-instrument and vocal ensemble performs an all-Mozart program that includes Mozart’s Coronation Mass in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Session Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra joins forces with “junkyard opera” company Four Larks for an intimate program that includes the world premiere of Derrick Spiva Jr.’s “The Body Overcome.” Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. 3rd St., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $35 (includes drink ticket). (213) 622-7001, www.laco.org
The Art of Claude Debussy Mini-festival commemorating the 100th anniversary of the French composer’s death features cellist John Walz, pianist Mark Robson and others. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6801.
First Fridays at First! Violinist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya play pieces by Rachmaninoff, Saint-Saëns and others. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Dancing in the Street: A Symphonic Tribute to Motown! Long Beach Symphony Pops and guest vocalists perform hits by Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and others. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$175. (542) 436-3203.
Friends of Music Series Delirium Musicum Chamber Orchestra plays works by Bartók, Vivaldi, Shostakovich, Philip Glass and others. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191.
New West Symphony Season opener includes Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” featuring pianist Kevin Cole and selections from the Gershwin songbook with vocalist Sylvia McNair. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400.
Sounds Mysterious Salastina Music Society explores the concept of artistic greatness with works to be revealed at the performance. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $32. www.salastina.org
Soweto Gospel Choir: Songs of the Free The South African a cappella group salutes Nelson Mandela. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 8 p.m. $45-$100. (949) 854-4646. Also at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $30 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Duo Klavitarre The husband-and-wife duo of pianist Jolanta Ziemski and guitarist Maciej Ziemski and special guests play pieces by Chopin, Brahms and Tansman. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15, $25; advance purchase recommended. (323) 651-3704.
Hanson-Koobs Chamber Music Series Pianist Julio Elizalde and others play works by Brahms, Prokofiev and Dohnányi. La Sierra University, Hole Memorial Auditorium, 4500 Riverwalk Pkwy., Riverside. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (951) 785-2036.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series opens its ninth season with “Romantic Nostalgia,” a program of works for string quartet by Schubert, Mendelssohn and Purcell. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Renée Anne Louprette The organist makes her Disney Hall debut with works by Bach, Duruflé and others. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Orchestra Santa Monica New music director Roger Kalia conducts a season opener that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Jacobsen & Aghaei’s “Ascending Bird” and Sheridan Seyfried’s Concerto for Two Violins and Orchestra featuring violinists Dennis Kim and Sam Fischer. Moss Theater, New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.
Sundays Live Pianist Petronel Malan plays pieces Mozart, Brahms and Liszt. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Telemania Early-music ensemble Tesserae is joined by guest violinist Rodolfo Richter for a season opener that features pieces by Telemann and Vivaldi. First Baptist Church, 75 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $10-$30; children, free. www.tesseraebaroque.org.