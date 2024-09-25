‘Saturday Night Live’ is turning 50. What’s your favorite sketch?

“Saturday Night Live” is celebrating its 50th season.

In recent weeks, we’ve gone to film festivals and red carpets and asked celebrities to share their favorite “SNL” moments. Now, it’s your turn.

Have you been a fan from the beginning with a fondness for Paul Simon singing “Still Crazy After All These Years” in a turkey costume or Steve Martin and Dan Aykroyd as the “wild and crazy” Festrunk brothers?

Perhaps you prefer Sean Penn punching the Church Lady, Stefon detailing the hottest clubs on “Weekend Update,” David S. Pumpkins riding an elevator or watching the Californians give directions.

Or maybe your style is more the Lonely Island staples of “I’m on a Boat” with T-Pain or “Lazy Sunday.”

Whatever era of the show you prefer, we want to know — what do you think is the greatest “Saturday Night Live” sketch of all time?

First, check out what some of the biggest stars said were their favorites. Then, complete the survey below to tell us your favorite. Your responses may be used in an upcoming Los Angeles Times story.