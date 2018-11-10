The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 11-18: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Fluxus and more

Billy Childs’ Jazz Chamber Ensemble The pianist and his band are joined by the Lyris Quartet for a mix of classical and jazz. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Da Camera Society The Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio plays piano trios by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Stanley Silverman. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary’s University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $65, $85. (213) 477-2929.
Fluxus: Cage'’s Europeras 1 & 2 The LA Phil New Music Group, director Yuval Sharon’s The Industry and a cohort of singers and dancers stage composer John Cage’s experimental mash-up of traditional European operas. Sony Pictures Studios, 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 2 p.m. $40, $55. (323) 850-2000.
Passione! Opera! The Verdi Chorus performs selections from Verdi’s “Aïda,” “Don Carlo” and “Nabucco,” Saint-Saëns’ “Samson and Delilah,” Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffmann” and more. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006.
Raiders of the Lost Ark In Concert American Youth Symphony performs John Williams’ classic score to accompany a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1981 adventure tale. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$350 . (310) 470-2332.
Satyagraha LA Opera stages the Philip Glass opera about Gandhi’s years as a young attorney in South Africa. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Sounds Unknown: The Sound of America Salastina Music Society explores works by underrepresented female and male American composers. The Broad Stage, East Wing, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $32, $40. www.salastina.org.
Second Sundays at Two Violinist Varty Manouelian and pianist Steven Vanhauwaert play violin sonatas by Mozart and Brahms. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
St. James Sunday Concerts Pianist Carlos Gardels plays pieces by Scarlatti, Brahms, Bernstein and others. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Pianist Simone Leitão performs works to be announced. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Topanga Symphony Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”; Hindemith’s Five Pieces for String Orchestra; and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist Aubree Oliverson. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.
Total Eclipse: Music for Handel’s Tenor, John Beard With Musica Angelica, guest artistic director Stephen Stubbs and tenor Aaron Sheehan. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$59; family passes available. (562) 276-0865.
West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim leads his ensemble of young musicians from around the Middle East and the Mediterranean in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, and Richard Strauss’s “Don Quixote” featuring cellist Kian Soltani. Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $47-$141. (323) 850-2000.
Mexico & More à la carte Musicians from Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra perform in this fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hancock Park. Mon., 6:30 p.m. $400. (213) 622-7001.
European Avant-Garde Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil New Music Group in a program of five new commissioned works. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$60. (323) 850-2000.
Voices Within Fifth-graders perform songs they wrote themselves in this Los Angeles Master Chorale presentation. Carlos Santana Arts Academy, 9301 Columbus Ave., North Hills. Wed., 9:20 and 10:40 a.m. Also at Hooper Avenue Elementary School, 1225 E. 52nd St., L.A. Fri., 10 and 11:25 a.m. Free. www.lamasterchorale.org.
What Makes It Great? Composer-conductor Rob Kapilow and the Cal State Fullerton University Symphony Orchestra explore Haydn’s “London” Symphony. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 916-8500.
Gloria Cheng The pianist offers highlights from an upcoming salute to composer Steven Stucky. Santa Monica Public Library, Martin Luther King Hall, 601 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.pianospheres.org.
Pacific Symphony Mozart’s Overture to “Don Giovanni,” Nielsen’s Symphony No. 4, “The Inextinguishable,” and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with violinist Philippe Quint. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Cameron Carpenter Plays Saint-Saëns The organist joins guest conductor Roderick Cox and the LA Phil for Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” and Poulenc’s Organ Concerto; program also includes the premiere of Christopher Cerrone’s “The Insects Became Magnetic.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $61-$204. (323) 850-2000.
Lagrime Mie Tesserae Baroque is joined by sopranos Claire Fedoruk and Corey Carleton for 17th-century Italian composer Barbara Strozzi’s cantata. Doheny Mansion, Pompeiian Room, Mount St. Mary’s University, 10 Chester Place, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $10-$30. www.tesseraebaroque.org.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor David Danzmayr leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral”; Korngold’s “Straussiana”; and Ligeti’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Jennifer Koh. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m.; and Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Caltech Symphony Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Barber’s First Essay for Orchestra, and Dvořák’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist John Walz. Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 2:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3:30 p.m. Free. (626) 395-3295.
Émigrés & Exiles Northern California-based new music group Ensemble For These Times celebrates the works of composers who fled Europe in the 1930s and 40s. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; $10 suggested donation. (323) 651-3704. Also at Hillel at UCLA, 574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 208-3081.
Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Tallinn Chamber Orchestra The ensembles join forces for Arvo Pärt’s “Adam’s Lament” and other works; presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. $26-$46. (310) 825-2101.
Fluxus: Fluxconcert The LA Phil’s super-sized celebration of the experimental interdisciplinary art movement of the 1960s-70s includes La Monte Young’s “The Melodic Version (1984)” of “The Second Dream of the High-Tension Line Stepdown Transformer” from his 1962 work “The Four Dreams of China” (Sat., 5 p.m.); assorted works performed in and around Disney Hall (Sat., 7 p.m.); and a program that includes the world premiere of Steven Takasugi’s “Howl” plus John Cage’s “Apartment House 1776” (Sat., 8 p.m.); guest performers include singer-songwriter Mia Doi Todd, rocker Andrew W.K. and vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $10-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Four Hands and Four Singers Pianists Junko Ueno Garrett and Paul Floyd play works for piano four hands by Beethoven, Schubert and others; program also includes Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes with guest vocalists. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157.
Hansel and Gretel LA Opera offers a family-friendly staging of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 19th-century take on the classic fairytale; with Susan Graham as the Witch. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Bach, Clara Schumann, Missy Mazzoli, Ingrid Stölzel and others. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sat., 7 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
New West Symphony Guest conductor Fawzi Haimor leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Weber’s Overture to “Der Freischütz,” and MacDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Martina Filjak. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$200. (866) 776-8400.
Pasadena Symphony Hailstork’s “An American Port of Call”; Copland’s “Billy the Kid” Suite; Bernstein’s score for “On the Waterfront” plus selections from “West Side Story”; and Barber’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Melissa White. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Sarah Chang The violinist, accompanied by pianist Julio Elizalde, plays pieces by Franck, Bartok and Brahms. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $35-$65. (844) 626-8726.
Los Angeles Master Chorale The ensemble performs Bach’s Magnificat and the West Coast premiere of Reena Esmail’s “This Love Between Us: Prayers for Unity.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $39 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Millennia Consort Organist Alison Luedecke and ensemble perform Mussorgky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Holst’s “The Planets” and more. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10, $20. www.allsaintsbh.org.
Sundays@Soka Pacific Symphony violinist and concertmaster Dennis Kim leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Divertimento in D Major and Sinfonia Concertante featuring principal violist Meredith Crawford. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46, $56. (949) 480-4278.
Sundays Live Members of New York-based chamber ensemble Decoda play pieces by C.P.E. Bach, Schumann, and others. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.