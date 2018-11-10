The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 11-18: West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Fluxus and more

Fluxus: Fluxconcert The LA Phil’s super-sized celebration of the experimental interdisciplinary art movement of the 1960s-70s includes La Monte Young’s “The Melodic Version (1984)” of “The Second Dream of the High-Tension Line Stepdown Transformer” from his 1962 work “The Four Dreams of China” (Sat., 5 p.m.); assorted works performed in and around Disney Hall (Sat., 7 p.m.); and a program that includes the world premiere of Steven Takasugi’s “Howl” plus John Cage’s “Apartment House 1776” (Sat., 8 p.m.); guest performers include singer-songwriter Mia Doi Todd, rocker Andrew W.K. and vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. $10-$194. (323) 850-2000.