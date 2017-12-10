The week ahead in L.A. dance, Dec. 10-17: Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker' and more

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker Miami City Ballet is joined a live orchestra, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and student dancers for a world-premiere production based on Balanchine’s classic choreography. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., noon and 4 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711.

The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker The Debbie Allen Dance Academy presents Allen’s update of the holiday favorite. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $50-$95. www.thehotchocolatenutcracker.com.

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre performs, accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

The Nutcracker Ballet Etudes performs. Huntington Beach High School Auditorium, 1905 Main St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. 10. $15-$35. (855) 222-2849.

The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre and guest artists from San Francisco Ballet perform. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $42-$75. (949) 854-4646.

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet performs. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sun., 2 p.m. (909) 607-1139. $39 and up; discounts available. Also, Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Fri., 7:30 p.m., Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. (877) 858-8422. Also in Riverside (Dec. 22-23). www.IPBallet.org

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet performs. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 2 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. Also in Hollywood (Dec. 23-24) and Redondo Beach (Dec. 29-31). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. The Luckman Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sun., 11:30 and 4:30 p.m. $42. (800) 838-3006.

The Nutcracker Pasadena Dance Theatre performs. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $20-$65. (626) 683-3459.

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet presents an immersive staging of the holiday favorite. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $40-$105. (213) 304-3408.

Great Russian Nutcracker Moscow Ballet’s touring production of the holiday favorite returns. The Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 5 p.m. $43 and up. (800) 745-3000.

The Snow Queen California Contemporary Ballet stages an adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. Glendale Community College Performing Arts Theatre, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 17. $23-$33. (818) 583-7406.

Viennese Winter Gala Luminario Ballet’s annual fundraiser includes a performance of Schubert’s “Winterreise.” The California Club, 538 S. Flower St., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $300 and up. (818) 235-6588.

Bouquet Sophia Stoller’s Iris Company offers a collection of new immersive dance works. Basic Flowers, 242 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 6 and 9 p.m. $20-$25. www.sophiastoller.com

Navidad en Whittier Ballet folklorico company Danza Floricanto/USA performs a Christmas show. Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts, 6760 Painter Ave., Whittier. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. (562) 907-4203.

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra and guest dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $34-$115; discounts available. (877) 852-3177.

The Nutcracker South Bay Ballet performs. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $24, $34. (800) 832-2787.