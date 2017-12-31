The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Dec. 31-Jan. 7: Sarah Chang with Julio Elizalde and more

Classical

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Salute to Vienna The Strauss Symphony of America and a cohort of singers and dancers perform classic waltzes, operetta selections, etc., by Johann Strauss II. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 2:30 pm. $35-$135. (323) 850-2000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Dali Ensemble L.A. performs works by Joseph Haydn, A.G. Villoldo and group member and violinist Kirstin Fife. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Debussy, Ravel and Beyond Composer-conductor Matthias Pintscher leads the LA Phil and violinist Renaud Capuçon in the West Coast premiere of his new concerto, “mar’eh”; program also includes Ravel’s “Rapsodie espagnole,” Debussy’s “Iberia,” and Dukas’ “The Sorcerer's Apprentice.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $60-$194. (323) 850-2000.

First Fridays at First Organist Namhee Han plays pieces by Bach, Rossini, et al. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Edendale Up Close Concerts Harpsichordist Arthur Omura plays pieces by Scarlatti, Cabanilles, et al. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.

Sarah Chang & Julio Elizalde Violinist Chang and pianist Elizalde perform Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances,” Brahms’ Sonata No. 3, and Franck’s Sonata in A. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.

Igor Levit The pianist performs works by Bach, Shostakovich, Schumann, Wagner and Liszt in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $20 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Members of Chamber Music OC’s young-artist program perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Organ Recital Early-music ensemble Tesserae presents organist Liuwe Tamminga performing works by Bach and Buxtehude. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. (800) 838-3006.

Sundays Live Keyboardist Bruce Brubaker performs works from the 1400s to the present. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.