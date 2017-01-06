Essential Arts & Culture: Getting minimal at MOCA, John Berger's passing, adapting August Wilson

Happy New Year, Los Angelistas! I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with reports on everything from composer Terry Riley at MOCA to the drama of George Lucas’s museum to the latest on “Hamilton.” (It’s T-minus eight months until Lin-Manuel Miranda’s political musical lands in our midst.) Herewith, the week’s most essential culture stories:

A minimalist pioneer

Minimalist pioneer Terry Riley improvises to a Doug Aitken installation at the Geffen Contemporary on Thursday night. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times

Pianist and composer Terry Riley is in the middle of a six-day residency at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s branch in Little Tokyo, where he is improvising music to Doug Aitken’s massive video works. “In some ways, Riley and Aitken were at cross-purposes,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. But the show, on view daily through Monday, nonetheless, “inspires awe.” Los Angeles Times

RIP John Berger

The late British art critic and prize-winning author John Berger at home in Paris in January 2016. Jacob Berger

The esteemed British essayist and award-winning novelist John Berger, known for his incisive career as an art critic, and for the 1972 television series and book, “Ways of Seeing,” passed away this week at the age of 90. I wrote an appreciation: "If Sister Wendy Beckett is the kindly grandmother who takes you by the hand, and leads you, beatifically, through the wonders of art history, John Berger was the hippie-Marxist uncle who gave you the red pill and told you it was all a mirage.” Los Angeles Times

And in the event that you need a little more Berger (which I certainly do):

— Emma Hope Allwood has a terrific essay on Berger’s important connection to feminism. Dazed

— Critic Ben Davis examines his complexities and contradictions. Artnet

— Elisa Wouk Almino looks at how Berger’s criticism succeeded because of its tangible connection to everyday life and politics. Hyperallergic

— Plus: How Berger changed one American novelist’s life. Los Angeles Review of Books

— And most significantly: Berger was a biker. “There are really two things about riding a motorbike that help to explain my passion for it,” he told Anderson Tepper in 2011. “One is that the relation between a decision and its consequences is so close.” The Paris Review

Adapting August Wilson

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from "Fences," directed by Washington. David Lee / Paramount Pictures

August Wilson may have been one of our country’s most esteemed playwrights, but until the release of “Fences” last month — starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, and directed by Washington — no Wilson play had ever made it to the big screen. Times reporter Steven Zeitchik looks at the combination of factors that make the playwright’s work difficult to transform into film, from Wilson’s insistence on a black director to the fact that some of his plays clock in at three hours. Los Angeles Times

A life in heartbreaking song

Performer Benjamin Scheuer, of "The Lion," at Rudy's Guitar Shop in New York City in December. Jennifer S. Altman / For The Times

The men in musician Benjamin Scheuer’s life die young, many before they turn 50. The musician, who has had his own battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, has channeled the pain into the award-winning one-man show “The Lion,” now at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood. “Mortality — how intimate knowledge of it changes a person,” states Times culture reporter Jessica Gelt, “is at the heart of the show.” Los Angeles Times

Preserving L.A. Modernism

A view of the LAX Theme Building in 2013 — one of L.A.'s most iconic Modern structures. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times

With buildings such as downtown L.A.’s Parker Center and the original trio of William Pereira-designed buildings at LACMA possibly slated for demolition, design writer Mimi Zeiger looks at efforts — successful and not — to preserve examples of Southern California’s Modernist architecture. LA Weekly