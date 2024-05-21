22 essential artworks at the Getty and the surprising stories behind them

On its 86-acre Brentwood hilltop, the J. Paul Getty Museum is easily the most popular art museum in Los Angeles, with well over 1.25 million visitors in post-pandemic 2023. Not bad for an institution open less than 30 years.

Art museums have been compared to icebergs, with the imposing tip of their collections on permanent view, while a larger mass is necessarily submerged in storage most of the time, turning up in exhibitions temporarily. The Getty is no different — except for the notable fact that a good chunk of what’s customarily submerged ranks among its greatest artistic holdings. And not just the finest in its own collection, focused on European art, but also among all the world’s museums.

A Getty visitor views Monet’s “Still Life With Flowers and Fruit” in the West Pavilion. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Incomparable describes its 222 illuminated medieval manuscripts, one of the nation’s three best collections. The 6,500 pages include countless small but astonishing paintings, some no larger than several inches on a side. The Getty’s 48,200 photographs, global in scope, both complement and dwarf collections elsewhere. Given susceptibility to harmful light, though, selections from the manuscript and photograph collections must be temporarily rotated in Getty shows.

Still, there are lots of wonderful things to see among the hundreds on relatively permanent display. What follows is a selection of 22 of them — paintings, sculptures and decorative objects — most chosen from throughout the museum’s four pavilions, arrayed around a central courtyard. Note, however, that this is most definitely not a “best of” list (although some works would surely turn up on such a selection), but one chosen instead to yield a sense of the diverse artistic satisfactions to be found throughout the place. There are plenty of those.