Weekend Picks: Playboy Jazz, Ojai Music, Hollywood Fringe and more

Three festivals are on tap this weekend: Playboy Jazz, Hollywood Fringe and Ojai Music. In dance, you can catch Lula Washington Dance Theatre and American Contemporary Ballet. Also, a classic Eugene O’Neill drama comes to the Wallis, Los Angeles Master Chorale ends its season and a Pasadena theater marks a milestone.

Playboy Jazz Festival at the Bowl

Hugh Hefner may be gone, but the Playboy Jazz Festival he founded lives on. This year’s edition of the swingin’ showcase includes the Miles Electric Band plus vocalist Anthony Hamilton, guitarist Lee Ritenour, the Count Basie Orchestra, Tower of Power and many, many others. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $22-$199. www.hollywoodbowl.com

Hollywood Fringe Festival returns

Where can you see hundreds — literally, hundreds — of low-priced comedies, dramas, solo shows and works-in-progress? At the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival, of course. The annual extravaganza returns to Tinseltown for a ninth year. Various venues and prices. Opens Thursday; ends June 24. www.hollywoodfringe.org

Maliabeth Johnson stars in Ruth Fowler's "The Woman Is Perfected," one of hundreds of shows at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Ruth Fowler

Ojai Music Festival returns

Fiddle me this: Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja serves as music director for this year’s Ojai Music Festival, which includes two semi-staged concerts conceived and directed by Kopatchinskaja, plus new work from pianist-composer Michael Hersch, and Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat.” Featured performers include the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Jack Quartet and pianists Markus Hinterhäuser, Anthony Romaniuk and Amy Yang. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, and other area venues. Thursday-Sunday. $20-$150. www.ojaifestival.org

Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja is the music director for this year's Ojai Music Festival. Daniel Vass / ECM Records

‘Long Day’s Journey’ with Manville, Irons

Families don’t come much more dysfunctional than in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.” Oscar winner Jeremy Irons and Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”) head the cast of the Bristol Old Vic’s revival of Eugene O’Neill’s semi-autobiographical drama. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through July 1. $35-$125. www.thewallis.org

Lesley Manville and Jeremy Irons star in "Long Day's Journey Into Night," coming to the Wallis. Hugo Glendinning

Lula Washington at the Ford

Lula Washington’s L.A.-based contemporary-dance company will take the stage under the stars at the Ford with a program that includes Washington’s “Open Your Eyes,” set to the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, plus works by Kyle Abraham and Tamica Washington-Miller. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $25 and up. www.fordtheatres.org

Lula Washington Dance Theatre will perform Friday at the Ford Theatres. Sol Washington

L.A. Master Chorale closes season

Los Angeles Master Chorale concludes its season with a program that includes Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)” featuring soprano Jeanine De Bique and baritone Justin Hopkins, plus new works by Pulitzer-winning composers David Lang and Caroline Shaw. Walt Disney Concert Hall , 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. www.lamasterchorale.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale concludes its current season this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Marie Noorbergen / Tao Ruspoli

ACB salutes Balanchine

American Contemporary Ballet and artistic director Lincoln Jones continue the company’s salute to George Balanchine with “Spectacular Balanchine!” featuring pieces that the legendary choreographer set to John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes” and other popular music of his era. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; other dates through June 17. $40-$500. www.acbdances.com

Pasadena Playhouse celebrates centennial