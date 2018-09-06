Advertisement

Weekend Picks for Sept. 6-9: 'Bacchae,' 'Ramona,' Harry Connick Jr. and more

By Matt Cooper
Sep 06, 2018 | 11:00 AM
New York-based SITI Company returns to the Getty Villa with a new production of Euripides' ancient tragedy "Bacchae." (Craig Schwartz)

The summer is winding down, but there are still plenty of outdoor performances to enjoy, including SITI Company’s take on Euripides’ ancient tragedy “Bacchae,” and Harry Connick Jr. and others in a New Orleans-style celebration at the Bowl. Indoors, you’ll find the Lyris Quartet and others at Boston Court, and at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, there’s the off-Broadway hit “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.”

SITI Company’s ‘Bacchae’ at Getty Villa

Pentheus, king of Thebes, makes an enemy of the Greek god Dionysus — big mistake — in New York-based SITI Company’s outdoor staging of Euripides’ ancient tragedy “Bacchae.” Co-artistic director Anne Bogart directs. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; other dates through Sept. 29. $36-$48. www.getty.edu

Big Easy bash at the Hollywood Bowl

Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans? If so, you’ll want to join Harry Connick Jr., soul singer Erica Falls and trombone collective Bonerama in a tune-filled, fireworks-capped bash in celebration of the Crescent City’s 300th birthday. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $14-$144. www.hollywoodbowl.com

Harry Connick Jr. will lead a celebration of the city of New Orleans at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday.
Harry Connick Jr. will lead a celebration of the city of New Orleans at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday. (Virginia Sherwood / NBC)
Boston Court music series returns

The Lyris Quartet, soprano Hila Plitmann, et al., help kick off a fresh batch of eclectic musical performances at Boston Court with “Poets, Prophets and Philosophers: Visionaries in Our Time.” This particular program will showcase new works by Derrick Spiva, Gabrielle Owens and LA Opera artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Friday. $30-$35; discounts available. www.bostoncourt.com
The Lyris Quartet will help open another season of concerts at Boston Court in Pasadena.
The Lyris Quartet will help open another season of concerts at Boston Court in Pasadena. (Lyris Quartet)
‘School Girls’ at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

See if they can make “fetch” happen in “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.” A new student shakes things up at an exclusive boarding school in Ghana in the West Coast premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed cross-cultural comedy. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Sept. 30. $25-$72. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org

Abena Mensah-Bonsu, left, and MaameYaa Boafo costar in "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," coming to the Kirk Douglas Theatre.
Abena Mensah-Bonsu, left, and MaameYaa Boafo costar in "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play," coming to the Kirk Douglas Theatre. (Joan Marcus)
Pasadena Pops’ summer season concludes

Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops give their regards to the Great White Way and Tinseltown in the season-closing show “Broadway Goes to the Movies.” Guest vocalists including Tony winners Christine Ebersole and John Lloyd Young will join the orchestra for favorites from “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and so on. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org

The Pasadena Pops wrap things up for the summer this Saturday at the L.A. County Arboretum.
The Pasadena Pops wrap things up for the summer this Saturday at the L.A. County Arboretum. (Melissa Kobe)
Pacific Symphony’s ‘Tchaikovsky Spectacular’

Boom! Crack! Boom! Cannons and fireworks will accompany the “1812 Overture” as Pacific Symphony closes its summer season with the annual “Tchaikovsky Spectacular.” The evening will also include the Russian composer’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Vadym Kholodenko. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up; under 14, half-price. www.PacificSymphony.org

‘Play LA Festival’ at Casa 0101

Humanitas, the nonprofit known for recognizing and rewarding writers whose work illuminates the human condition, presents the third annual “Play LA Festival,” featuring readings of new works by local playwrights Inda Craig Galvan, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Mildred Lewis, Jennifer Maisel and Matthew Paul Olmos. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. 8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.playla.org

Family fun at the Hammer

The Hammer Museum’s annual “Family Day: Kids for Peace” festival is a free, interactive community get-together featuring live music, dance and storytelling. There’s also poetry, puppetry, arts and crafts and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Monday. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu

