Weekend Picks for Sept. 6-9: 'Bacchae,' 'Ramona,' Harry Connick Jr. and more

The summer is winding down, but there are still plenty of outdoor performances to enjoy, including SITI Company’s take on Euripides’ ancient tragedy “Bacchae,” and Harry Connick Jr. and others in a New Orleans-style celebration at the Bowl. Indoors, you’ll find the Lyris Quartet and others at Boston Court, and at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, there’s the off-Broadway hit “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.”
SITI Company’s ‘Bacchae’ at Getty Villa
Pentheus, king of Thebes, makes an enemy of the Greek god Dionysus — big mistake — in New York-based SITI Company’s outdoor staging of Euripides’ ancient tragedy “Bacchae.” Co-artistic director Anne Bogart directs. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; other dates through Sept. 29. $36-$48. www.getty.edu
Big Easy bash at the Hollywood Bowl
Do you know what it means to miss New Orleans? If so, you’ll want to join Harry Connick Jr., soul singer Erica Falls and trombone collective Bonerama in a tune-filled, fireworks-capped bash in celebration of the Crescent City’s 300th birthday. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $14-$144. www.hollywoodbowl.com
Boston Court music series returns
The Lyris Quartet, soprano Hila Plitmann, et al., help kick off a fresh batch of eclectic musical performances at Boston Court with “Poets, Prophets and Philosophers: Visionaries in Our Time.” This particular program will showcase new works by Derrick Spiva, Gabrielle Owens and LA Opera artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Friday. $30-$35; discounts available. www.bostoncourt.com
‘School Girls’ at the Kirk Douglas Theatre
See if they can make “fetch” happen in “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.” A new student shakes things up at an exclusive boarding school in Ghana in the West Coast premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed cross-cultural comedy. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Sept. 30. $25-$72. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org
Pasadena Pops’ summer season concludes
Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops give their regards to the Great White Way and Tinseltown in the season-closing show “Broadway Goes to the Movies.” Guest vocalists including Tony winners Christine Ebersole and John Lloyd Young will join the orchestra for favorites from “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and so on. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org
Pacific Symphony’s ‘Tchaikovsky Spectacular’
Boom! Crack! Boom! Cannons and fireworks will accompany the “1812 Overture” as Pacific Symphony closes its summer season with the annual “Tchaikovsky Spectacular.” The evening will also include the Russian composer’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Vadym Kholodenko. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up; under 14, half-price. www.PacificSymphony.org
‘Play LA Festival’ at Casa 0101
Humanitas, the nonprofit known for recognizing and rewarding writers whose work illuminates the human condition, presents the third annual “Play LA Festival,” featuring readings of new works by local playwrights Inda Craig Galvan, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Mildred Lewis, Jennifer Maisel and Matthew Paul Olmos. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. 8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.playla.org
Family fun at the Hammer
The Hammer Museum’s annual “Family Day: Kids for Peace” festival is a free, interactive community get-together featuring live music, dance and storytelling. There’s also poetry, puppetry, arts and crafts and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Monday. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu