Weekend Picks for Sept. 13-16: Dinnerstein plays Glass, Heidi Duckler does 'Ramona,' Juana Molina in DTLA and more

What to do, what to do? Noteworthy happenings around Southern California this weekend include pianist Simone Dinnerstein, et al., performing a custom-made concerto by Philip Glass, the latest site-specific work from Heidi Duckler, the final shows for Celebration Theatre’s “Cabaret,” and an exhibition of Japanese toys in Little Tokyo. Music fans should take note of a quirky Argentine singer-songwriter’s gig in DTLA and/or the return of hit shows about two legendary female artists. And if you want to get the kids out of the house, let them play with the Funky Punks at Reed Park in Santa Monica.