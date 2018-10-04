Weekend Picks for Oct. 4-7: Los Angeles Ballet, 'Wicked Lit,' Le Salon de Musiques and more

Performing-arts events worthy of your time and attention this weekend include season openers for the Los Angeles Ballet and Le Salon de Musiques, a pair of terror tales at a local mausoleum, and concerts by a country-music great and an Aussie indie rocker. Also, Rogue Machine stages a biographical drama about a famed physicist, a beloved French composer is celebrated in Pasadena, and a four-day dance-travaganza takes over Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach.