The 99-Seat Beat: Come in. Aleichem and Churchill are waiting

Why this? Dozens upon dozens of performers sign up to be part of this event, which means the array of topics and performance styles can be dizzying. You can experience the ancient play “Medea” in butoh-dance form; plunge into the early works of artist Chris Burden; rock out with the Manson women; zip through time to prevent climate collapse; pass through a near-death experience; or learn what it’s like to grow up in an ashram-like spiritual community or to be black in an overwhelmingly white small Kansas town. Plus, there are multitudinous explorations of relationships, grief, crime statistics, politics or, well, you name it. The event is not curated, so for quality assessments, you might want to check the viewer comments at hollywoodfringe.org/reviews.