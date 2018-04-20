The 99-Seat Beat: Social justice as taught by imprisoned women, 'Native Son,' 'The Immigrant' and Henry VIII

Why this? Not least among the play's concerns are abuse of power and emotions so unchecked that they warp not only people but the institutions they run. That's the stuff of great drama, and it's as easily ripped from today's headlines as from the 16th or 17th centuries'. Calderón's "La cisma de Inglaterra" (The English Schism) isn't much encountered, but displaying a broad range of Spanish literature has been the intent of the Bilingual Foundation of the Arts since its founding in 1973. The play has been freely adapted by Margarita Galban, Bilingual Foundation's artistic director, and Lina Montalvo, its managing director, as "Enrique VIII y Catalina de Aragón." It's performed in Spanish with English supertitles in Plaza de la Raza's 198-seat Margo Albert Theatre.