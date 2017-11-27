Adam Silverman's 'Ghosts': Old souls, battered but still standing

The 14 clay vessels in Adam Silverman’s exhibition at Cherry and Martin in Culver City look great from far away. They look even better up close.

From a distance, their silhouettes stand out: rough and tumble contours that bespeak the bumps and bruises accumulated on rides through life. Hell-and-back resilience — or through-the-wringer elegance — takes solid shape in Silverman’s stoneware sculptures.

Jeff McLane Adam Silverman's sculptures at Cherry and Martin: Some punched from the inside, others recalling geological formations. Adam Silverman's sculptures at Cherry and Martin: Some punched from the inside, others recalling geological formations. (Jeff McLane)

From up close, their wildly variegated surfaces come into focus: vigorously worked landscapes whose nooks and crannies bear the traces of various actions.

Some have been punched out from the inside, as if each were a boxer’s speed bag that had internalized the trauma it had been designed to absorb. Others evoke the flick-of-the-wrist swiftness of gestural painting. Still others recall geological formations and the eons needed for their accretions to be seen.

If a meteorite and a medicine ball mated, their offspring might resemble these sculptures, whose gnarly beauty inspires complex emotions and evokes multilayered associations. Cannon balls, battering rams and armor helmets come to mind. So do seed pods, egg sacks and saddlebags — as well as wine jugs, light bulbs and ocean-bottom artifacts so encrusted with barnacles that their original shape has vanished.

The immediate appeal of the works in “Ghosts” intensifies over time, growing deeper and more resonant as each piece rewards visitors with nuances that make you want to look even more closely, from every angle and place you can find in the modestly scaled gallery.

Jeff McLane Silverman's installation: The wall cutout that for a split-second creates the impression of a mirror. Silverman's installation: The wall cutout that for a split-second creates the impression of a mirror. (Jeff McLane)

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

To facilitate that forth-and-back dance, Silverman has cut a big round hole in the wall between two galleries and, using 50 cinderblock bricks and four massive planks, built a temporary display table that runs right through the hole, from one end of the newly united space to the other.

The setup makes you do a double take. First, you assume you’re looking into a mirror. In a split-second, it’s obvious you’re not. And then it becomes clear that objects (with weight and volume) are fundamentally different from images in mirrors (or on devices). Silverman’s industrial-strength peephole takes that idea and runs with it, giving visitors so much to savor that you’ll want to revisit “Ghosts.”

Cherry and Martin, 2712 La Cienega Blvd., L.A. Through Jan. 27; closed Sundays and Mondays. (310) 559-0100, www.cherryandmartin.com

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

See all of our latest arts news and reviews at latimes.com/arts.

MORE SHOWS:

Christian Rex van Minnen's modern tales of male domination

Two artists' ode to the American basement

40 years of the black-and-gray style tattoo