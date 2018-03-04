Andrew Norman charts a new 'Trip to the Moon' for Disney Hall

"A Trip to the Moon" had its world premiere in Berlin in June, followed by a performance at the Barbican in London in July. Since then, Norman has been rewriting and trimming the piece. The Berlin performance reportedly lasted 70 minutes; the L.A version clocked in at 51 ½ minutes. So while the L.A. Phil billed the performance as a U.S. premiere, it really was the world premiere of the current version, and Norman says he's not through revising it.