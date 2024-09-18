Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone in Montecito, with the couple pledging ‘Us, forever’

Charlie Puth and Brook Sansone got married at his family’s home in Montecito, Calif., earlier this month.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth won’t have to vie for someone’s “Attention” any longer — he tied the knot with girlfriend Brooke Sansone earlier this month at his family‘s home in Montecito, Calif.

“When I was standing up there I have never felt more connected to Charlie,” Sansone told Vogue, which has exclusive rights to the wedding photos. “It was like time stopped. Without realizing it, we had both included the same line in our vows: ‘It’s always been you.’ ”

Puth, 32, and Sansone, 25, started dating in 2022 and were engaged Sept. 5, 2023, about a year before their wedding this Sept. 7.

The nuptials took place in the driveway of the Puth family home in Montecito, in front of a prominent olive tree. Sansone walked down the aisle to “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith, performed by the Sunday Service Choir in a Danielle Frankel gown — she said she tried on 30 dresses and decided to go custom.

A representative for Puth declined to comment further when contacted by The Times.

Sansone told Vogue she wanted her wedding to reflect her “love for styles that blend the refined with the playful,” with mini hot dogs served on silver platters, a carrot-cake wedding cake and floral arrangements made of sunflowers. Embroidered calla lilies (real ones were featured in Sansone’s bouquet) peeked out of servers’ apron pockets.

Puth wore custom Bode, his shirt embroidered with the wedding date, their chosen phrase — “Us, forever” — and Sansone’s nickname for him, Melon.

The newlyweds’ first dance was to Puth’s live Meadowlands cover of “Jersey Girl” by Bruce Springsteen, a throwback to their origins in New Jersey as kids.

While the “See You Again” singer might not write any hit breakup songs soon, his lyricism and part of his vows for his new wife, who already changed her last name on social media, made it into an Instagram video of the wedding.

“Thank you for making me the happiest man alive,” Puth wrote in a separate Instagram post. “It has always been you.”