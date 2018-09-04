How is a play from 405 BC relevant in the Age of Trump? Director Anne Bogart wants to show you

It is like a Mt. Everest for actors and directors. I am not a mountain climber. I never climbed Mt. Everest. What you need for that, I imagine, is to respect it. You also have to approach the “Bacchae” with great respect. Each scene is in a different style, and you have to match and find a new form for each. You need to figure out how to make each part have strong integrity and yet keep the story clear. When you put it all together, it has to be like a bullet train.