When artist Greg Ito collaborates with 'Top Chef's' Richard Blais, you get ArtxFood

The square gallery space, housed in Hollywood's Goya Studios, is divided into three areas. The pink room, Ito says, is inspired by L.A. sunsets "where the sky is on fire." As day transitions into evening, the sky transforms into a cool blue, which inspired the second room. "And then the moment in between is the dinner," Ito says. "So if you see the lighting, you have the pink and the blue, which is like the moment in between. And that's where everyone is breaking bread and hanging out."