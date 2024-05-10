Sorry, not twins: Justin Bieber’s mom clarifies, there’s only one baby on the way

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are not expecting twins, despite a mistaken comment his mom made.

Can’t Belieb it? Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are not having twins, despite what the singer’s mom led some fans to think when they announced Thursday that they were expecting.

Patti Mallette, the mother of the “Baby” and “Peaches” singer, clarified that the couple has only one baby on the way after followers misinterpreted a comment she made on Haley’s dad’s post.

In response to actor Stephen Baldwin celebrating his daughter’s exciting news, Mallette wrote: “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Advertisement

The comment led to speculation that the singer and the Rhode skincare founder potentially had twins in utero because of Mallette’s use of the plural “grand-babies.” Mallette later clarified that was not the case.

“No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now,” she wrote.

A rep for Hailey confirmed to People that the maker of a doughnut-inspired lip treatment is just over six months pregnant. A source told the outlet that the Biebers are already decorating their nursery and have chosen a name.

“Everyone is excited for them,” the source said. “They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

Justin, 30, and Hailey (née Baldwin), 27, revealed the pregnancy in joint Instagram posts Thursday. Their videos and photos showed the “Baby” hitmaker taking photos of Hailey, who wore a white lace gown and cradled her belly in the images, which included plenty of close-ups of the model’s growing bump.

Hailey began her romance with the YouTube sensation-turned-pop star in 2014. They dated on and off for about four years until he proposed, confirming the engagement news in a July 2018 Instagram post.

Advertisement

They wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. In 2019, for their first anniversary, they celebrated the milestone in Bluffton, S.C., with a lavish religious wedding ceremony.

The pregnancy announcement comes more than two months after the model’s father, one brother of “Rust” actor Alec Baldwin, shared a cryptic message with his Instagram fans asking his Christian followers to pray for his daughter and son-in-law.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.