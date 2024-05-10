After shooting, Drake’s mansion gets second trespasser in two days, police confirm

Drake’s mansion in Toronto was the scene of an early morning shooting earlier this week that left a security guard wounded.

In the course of a week, Drake’s mansion in Toronto has been the site of a shooting and two separate incidents of alleged trespassing.

Toronto police officers reported back to the “God’s Plan” rapper’s home Thursday afternoon after receiving a call about a trespasser at the Bridle Path property, The Times confirmed. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

Before police arrived at the scene, the alleged trespasser was taken to the hospital after an altercation with security guards on the property. Toronto police are investigating Thursday’s incident, a spokesperson told The Times.

Thursday marked the third consecutive day Toronto police responded to Drake’s home this week. First, police responded to a shooting that occurred early Tuesday. Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk confirmed in a press conference earlier this week that upon their arrival, officers found a security guard for the property suffering from a gunshot wound.

The guard, whose identity was not revealed, was allegedly “shot while standing outside the gates in front of” Drake’s home and hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries,” police said in a release published Tuesday

During Tuesday’s press conference, Krawczyk said the suspects involved in the shooting drove up in a vehicle, but he did not share further details, including a motive. He also did not confirm whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was home at the time of the shooting, but said the rapper’s team was cooperating with the police investigation.

On Wednesday, police returned to Drake’s home in response to a report of an attempted break-in. Police detained the suspect on the scene for an evaluation under Canada’s Mental Health Act, a spokesperson confirmed to The Times. As of Thursday, the alleged trespasser had not been charged.

The three incidents come amid Drake’s highly public feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar. For weeks, the Grammy-winning musicians have traded diss tracks filled with scathing allegations, including domestic violence and child sex abuse. For the cover art on his “Not Like Us” diss, Lamar used a Google Earth image of Drake’s home pinned with multiple red “sex offender markers,” according to online fans.

As the two traded tracks, artists including J. Cole, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky and Metro Boomin also joined the fray.

During the press briefing Tuesday, Krawczyk acknowledged the ongoing beef between Drake and Lamar, but emphasized that investigators had not yet identified a motive. “I cannot comment further on that,” he said.

Krawczyk added that authorities collected some video evidence that captured the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.