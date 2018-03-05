Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos and Emanuel Ax: Brahms all-stars at Disney Hall

The Op. 87 Trio came first, then Op. 101 and finally Op. 8, which could be considered chronological order since they were playing the revision of Op. 8 (minus the long first movement repeat) that Brahms made late in life. These weren't fully integrated performances that established piano trios have the time to work out, but I could sense the synergy that Ma and Ax have, each anticipating what the other will do. From my seat the balance favored Ma's fulsome tone by a slight margin; Ax's legato playing sounded a bit watery even with the lid on his Steinway fully opened.