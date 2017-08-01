Center Theatre Group's premiere of Paul Rudnick's 'Big Night' to star Wendie Malick

Wendie Malick is set to star alongside a cast with notable television résumés for the world premiere of playwright Paul Rudnick’s “Big Night,” Center Theatre Group announced Tuesday.

The production, scheduled to begin previews Sept. 10 at CTG’s Kirk Douglas Theatre, also will feature Max Jenkins from NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura,” Luke Macfarlane from ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters,” Tom Phelan from ABC Family’s “The Fosters” and Brian Hutchinson, perhaps best known for “Smokefall” off-Broadway.

Malick was nominated for two Emmys and a Golden Globe for playing fashion editor Nina Van Horn in the NBC sitcom “Just Shoot Me.” More recently she played Victoria Chase in the TV Land series “Hot in Cleveland.”

In “Big Night,” Malick and her castmates will channel Rudnick’s sharp wit on Hollywood’s darling, the Oscars. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, Rudnick has become known as a master of satire. In “Big Night,” a nominee tries to comprehend the ways his life might change. Friends, family and business associates — who all hold opinions about the best way to approach his future — add to the comic awards-season cacophony around him.

