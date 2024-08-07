Maya Rudolph is a quadruple Emmy contender

Maya Rudolph just collected an extraordinary four Emmy nominations for three series. But the “Saturday Night Live” veteran has been an Emmy favorite for some time.
4
Rudolph is up for lead actress for the Apple TV+ comedy “Loot,” guest actress for hosting “SNL,” lyrics for her Mother’s Day song on “SNL” and her longtime voice gig on Netflix’s animated “Big Mouth.”
2
She will vie in two categories against fellow “SNL” alum and frequent collaborator Kristen Wiig, nominated for both leading her own Apple TV+ comedy, “Palm Royale,” and hosting “SNL.”
2020
Rudolph’s previous personal best for Emmy nominations in a year was three, for “Big Mouth” and guesting on “SNL” and NBC comedy “The Good Place.”
16
Rudolph’s overall Emmy nomination tally.
5
She has won five statuettes so far, including two apiece in 2020 and 2021.
3
of her Emmys came from her “Big Mouth” performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress, in 2020, ’21 and ’23. She won the other two ...
2
... via “SNL,” for playing then-Sen. Kamala Harris (2020) and hosting (2021).
4
Days between seminal announcements last month — of Rudolph’s nominations and Vice President Harris’ bid for a different kind of nomination.
$100 million
Donations to Harris’ presidential campaign within a few days of her announcement.
1 trillion
(or so) calls on social media for Rudolph to reprise her role as Harris on the …
50th
season of “SNL” this fall.
