Maya Rudolph is a quadruple Emmy contender

Maya Rudolph just collected an extraordinary four Emmy nominations for three series. But the “Saturday Night Live” veteran has been an Emmy favorite for some time.

4

Rudolph is up for lead actress for the Apple TV+ comedy “Loot,” guest actress for hosting “SNL,” lyrics for her Mother’s Day song on “SNL” and her longtime voice gig on Netflix’s animated “Big Mouth.”

2

She will vie in two categories against fellow “SNL” alum and frequent collaborator Kristen Wiig, nominated for both leading her own Apple TV+ comedy, “Palm Royale,” and hosting “SNL.”

2020

Rudolph’s previous personal best for Emmy nominations in a year was three, for “Big Mouth” and guesting on “SNL” and NBC comedy “The Good Place.”

Advertisement

16

Rudolph’s overall Emmy nomination tally.

5

She has won five statuettes so far, including two apiece in 2020 and 2021.

3

of her Emmys came from her “Big Mouth” performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress, in 2020, ’21 and ’23. She won the other two ...

2

... via “SNL,” for playing then-Sen. Kamala Harris (2020) and hosting (2021).

4

Days between seminal announcements last month — of Rudolph’s nominations and Vice President Harris’ bid for a different kind of nomination.

$100 million

Donations to Harris’ presidential campaign within a few days of her announcement.

1 trillion

(or so) calls on social media for Rudolph to reprise her role as Harris on the …

50th

season of “SNL” this fall.