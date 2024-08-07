Advertisement
Awards

Maya Rudolph is a quadruple Emmy contender

An illustration of actor Maya Rudolph
Of her 16 nominations, Maya Rudolph has taken home five Emmys to date.
(Natalia Agatte / For The Times)
By Carla Meyer
Share via

Maya Rudolph just collected an extraordinary four Emmy nominations for three series. But the “Saturday Night Live” veteran has been an Emmy favorite for some time.

4

Rudolph is up for lead actress for the Apple TV+ comedy “Loot,” guest actress for hosting “SNL,” lyrics for her Mother’s Day song on “SNL” and her longtime voice gig on Netflix’s animated “Big Mouth.”

2

She will vie in two categories against fellow “SNL” alum and frequent collaborator Kristen Wiig, nominated for both leading her own Apple TV+ comedy, “Palm Royale,” and hosting “SNL.”

2020

Rudolph’s previous personal best for Emmy nominations in a year was three, for “Big Mouth” and guesting on “SNL” and NBC comedy “The Good Place.”

Advertisement

16

Rudolph’s overall Emmy nomination tally.

5

She has won five statuettes so far, including two apiece in 2020 and 2021.

3

of her Emmys came from her “Big Mouth” performance as Connie the Hormone Monstress, in 2020, ’21 and ’23. She won the other two ...

2

... via “SNL,” for playing then-Sen. Kamala Harris (2020) and hosting (2021).

4

Days between seminal announcements last month — of Rudolph’s nominations and Vice President Harris’ bid for a different kind of nomination.

$100 million

Donations to Harris’ presidential campaign within a few days of her announcement.

1 trillion

(or so) calls on social media for Rudolph to reprise her role as Harris on the …

50th

season of “SNL” this fall.

More to Read

AwardsTelevisionEmmys

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement