Review: The power of memory shines through in Bill T. Jones' remembrance of things past and present

Dora worked with the Vichy government to help children, and many lives were saved. But when the Nazis demanded quotas of prisoners to be sent to concentration camps, she was forced to select adults to take the place of children. Jones asks if that is collaboration. Dora says no, but it’s the most awful sort of cooperation. She saved more lives this way, but she suffered the anguish of having to decide who would live and who would die. Every dancer was Dora, seeking to hold on to others but torn apart.