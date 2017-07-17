The Broad announces on-sale date for tickets to 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

Yayoi Kusama fans, stick close to a computer on Sept. 1.

That’s when the Broad museum plans to release tickets for the highly anticipated exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” opening Oct. 21.

Rather than release advance tickets month to month, as the Broad has done before, the contemporary art museum will release all tickets — about 50,000, for the entire Kusama run — at noon on Sept. 1. The show, the Broad’s first visiting special exhibition, is expected to be the Broad’s most popular since it opened in 2015, and tickets are expected to sell out swiftly.

“It will be a matter of hours,” museum director Joanne Heyler said. “There will be high demand.”

The Broad has Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” as part of its permanent collection. It is the single most popular attraction at the museum, made even more popular by its use in an Adele music video.

For the forthcoming Kusama exhibition, six “Infinity” light rooms — immersive, kaleidoscopic environments by the 88-year-old Japanese artist — will be on display. The first institutional survey of its kind, the exhibition will also include paintings, sculptures and works on paper.

Yayoi Kusama's “Infinity Mirrored Room – All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins,” 2016. Wood, mirror, plastic, black glass, LED. (Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore and Victoria Miro, London)

Whereas general admission to the Broad is free, the Kusama exhibition will be $25 for adults (free to children 12 and younger). In addition to the advance tickets, a limited number of same-day standby tickets will be sold, for $30. Their availability will fluctuate hour to hour, depending on cancellations, the flow of visitors and other factors.

“With standby availability, we hope to accommodate many, many more than 50,000 people,” Heyler added, “and I’m sure we will.”

The exhibition debuted at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., which organized the show, and arrives in L.A. after a stop at the Seattle Art Museum.

Managing the high demand to see the “Infinity” room currently on view has helped the Broad to prepare for the bigger traveling show, Heyler said.

“I don’t think you could ask for better preparation for the logistics of demand for the Kusama show,” Heyler said. “That room, and the tremendous passion on the part of our visitors for that piece, is one of the reasons we’re hosting this exhibition here — to offer a really full picture of the work of Yayoi Kusama. It’s a great opportunity to offer to our visitors, who are attached to the Kusama room, the chance to learn more about her and her contribution as an artist.”

Advance tickets for the exhibition will available at www.thebroad.org.

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” will remain on view at the Broad through Jan. 1.

