Rolling Stones kick off 48th tour with ‘Hackney Diamonds’ cuts and classics in Houston

The Rolling Stones opened their Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds on Sunday to a sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 fans at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Stones played just three new tracks from the album, choosing to focus instead on classic hits including “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Satisfaction,” according to a press release. The decision to focus on older material was not unsurprising for a group with more than six decades of songs to choose from.

It was the rockers’ first performance of material from their 2023 effort “Hackney Diamonds” since the album’s surprise release at the 600-seat club Racket in New York last October. (Fans and celebrities packed that tiny venue expecting merely a Stones show and instead were treated to a breadth of new songs — and a Lady Gaga cameo.)

As the tour rolls on, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and company plan to make stadium stops in Glendale, Ariz.; Las Vegas; Seattle; East Rutherford, N.J.; Foxboro, Mass.; Orlando; Atlanta; Philadelphia; Cleveland; Denver; Chicago; Vancouver; Inglewood; and Santa Clara.

When the Stones hit SoFi Stadium this summer, they’ll be accompanied by the War and Treaty on July 10 and the Linda Lindas on July 13.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the rockers’ first studio album of original material in nearly two decades, following 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.” It’s also the Stones’ first LP since the death of founding drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. It’s the first time the band has been on the road since its 60th anniversary tour in 2022, and the tour will also feature a stop at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 2.

“Charlie was one of the funniest guys I’ve ever known,” Richards told Times music critic Mikael Wood in 2021, “and the most unlikely man to be famous. He hated that side of the job and used to savagely take the piss out of it.”

When “Hackney Diamonds” game out, Wood wrote in his album review, “The songs blend the same ingredients the Stones have been using since the beginning — blues, rock, soul, country, gospel — but they’re tighter and punchier than on any of the band’s previous late-era LPs.”

Meanwhile, according to Rolling Stone, back at the Houston concert one fan said, “People say Joe Biden is too old to be president. They need to look at Mick!”

That said, the Rolling Stones’ 48th tour is sponsored by AARP.