Karina Canellakis, back in L.A. with a hire-wire act

"Secret Forest" is a funny (odd) piece, and Fujikura is, here, a funny (ha-ha) composer. Born in Osaka in 1977 and living now in London, he told the audience that he has always been a big city guy. Like most Japanese, he fancies the idea of forests, but he also rebels against nature, and he's not so sure the forest likes him. The few times he's visited one, he's had allergy attacks. Birds sing ("if you can call that singing!" he once wrote in a program note) pitches he finds annoying. Don't get him started on insects. He said he does like the sound of rain but does not like getting wet.