At the Broad, exploring Jasper John's connection to music (with an assist from John Cage)

Toru Takemitsu, Japan's most famous composer (though not yet at that time), is known for both his voluptuousness and his precision. But in "Corona," the pianist has only a graphic score (which slightly resembled the logo of the Yamaha piano he played) from which to figure cagey ways of exploring vibration, intonation, articulation, expression and conversion. Each has a color associated with it, and appropriate lighting was projected on the walls of the lobby in front of the Johns exhibition, where the concert took place. For the "conversation," Tendler placed an old cassette Walkman with distorted recordings of Japanese speech on the piano strings.