'Dear Evan Hansen' national tour will come to L.A.'s Ahmanson Theatre in fall 2018

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the heart-wrenching Broadway hit that dominated this year’s Tony Awards with six wins including best musical, will come to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group’s 2018-19 season, company Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and Broadway producer Stacey Mindich announced Thursday.

The tour, scheduled to arrive at CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre in fall 2018, will start in Denver and stop in 50 other cities, including Buffalo, N.Y.; Charlotte, N.C., and Chicago.

There is no word on whether Broadway’s original Evan Hansen, Ben Platt, who took home a Tony for lead actor in a musical, will be part of the tour. Casting will be announced later.

“Dear Evan Hansen” staged its world premiere in 2015 at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and opened at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway in December 2016. It immediately won rave reviews for its powerful performances, original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and its daring subject matter, which explores the life of a teen suffering from social anxiety disorder while struggling with the suicide of a fellow student.

“It’s a fresh take on a very current story, but what struck me about the work is that the young people putting this show together — the authors — showed a real understanding and skill as to how to make musical theater work,” said Center Theatre Group Producing Director Douglas C. Baker of Pasek, Paul and book writer Steven Levenson, all of whom are in their early 30s. “The story starts and off you go.”

Baker also praised the Broadway production’s director, who will helm the touring show.

“Then, of course, there’s the genius of Michael Greif, who attaches himself and helps develop these unique and creative works by younger people,” Baker said. “Look at his track record: He was the original director of ‘Rent’ and ‘Next to Normal,’ both of which played the Ahmanson.”

Baker first saw “Dear Evan Hansen” off-Broadway and immediately approached the producers and executive producers to ask how CTG could support its rise to a broader audience.

“We couldn’t wait to get involved,” he said.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>>

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt

MORE ARTS NEWS AND REVIEWS:

Everthing you need to know abou the ‘Hamilton” national tour, now in L.A.

A new Kermit goes Hollywood as 'The Muppets Take the Bowl'

Why Kobe Bryant hired John Williams for his ‘Dear Basketball’ film