Dance Theatre of Harlem comes full circle with stirring Broad Stage program

The dancers were insecure and stiff at first, getting accustomed to the stage and their spacing. Lead ballerina Crystal Serrano, who later in the night displayed an aching lyricism in a very different solo part, here never quite settled into the composed but carefree sparkle that her role required. Her assured partner, Da'Von Doane, on the other hand, maintained an easy yet commanding presence, gobbling up space with every step.