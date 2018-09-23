Review: Plácido Domingo is ageless as ever in 'Don Carlo,' opening the L.A. Opera season

The Bayreuth orchestra pit is a notoriously sunken cavern with an unearthly acoustic, thrilling to the audience but disorienting to the first-time conductor. At the curtain calls for the first of three performances, Domingo was unbelievably booed for what was said to be leaden leadership. (Less of interest to the scandal-fixated opera press, however, was how Domingo reportedly rose to the occasion; the remaining performances were much better received.)