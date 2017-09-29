Boni B. Alvarez's remarkable 'Fixed' by Echo Theater: Love, and gender roles, tested by naysayers

The remarkable new play “Fixed” is set in a drag ball culture where “realness” is prized. To an outsider, that might seem an odd word to ascribe to what seems a world of illusion, but to the participants it can be more truthful than the strict gender roles of social conformity.

As entertaining as it is thought-provoking, the play, presented by Echo Theater Company in Atwater Village, percolates with ideas about identity and diversity, conveyed through a tale of two people who might find love if the world would just leave them alone. It’s written by a Los Angeles playwright who’s headed nowhere but up: Boni B. Alvarez, whose previous plays include “Ruby, Tragically Rotund” and “Dallas Non-Stop.”

The piece is inspired by a 1637 Spanish drama by one of the greats of that era — Pedro Calderón de la Barca — called “The Physician of His Own Honor,” though that “Othello”-like tale of an honor killing “might be hard to spot at this point,” Alvarez said at a recent after-performance talk. The drag balls are the sort recorded in the documentaries “Paris Is Burning” (1990) and “Kiki” (2016) and taking place in L.A. and other cities today.

The story begins at a ball where ethereal figures, diaphanous and sparkling, move like fashion models and bust some serious dance moves. Two of them lift a third, who trails a gauzy train as he moves through the air. He looks like an angel taking wing.

This heavenly creature is Miracles (Chris Aguila), who works as a cross-dressed masseuse in an L.A. parlor among other young Filipinos and Latinos (Allen Lucky Weaver and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz). The business’ no-nonsense mother figure (the playwright, Alvarez, lips pursed into a ferocious frown) is also matriarch of the drag-ball “house” with which the workers perform.

Miracles is in love with the macho yet soulful Mariano (Wade Allain-Marcus), who is often absent.

(Darrett Sanders) Miracles' beloved Mariano -- portrayed by Wade Allain-Marcus, on the ground -- comes out on the losing end of an argument with his brother, played by Joseph Valdez. Miracles' beloved Mariano -- portrayed by Wade Allain-Marcus, on the ground -- comes out on the losing end of an argument with his brother, played by Joseph Valdez. ((Darrett Sanders))

In a rare moment together, Miracles bursts into tears because a doctor has denied his request for gender reassignment. Mariano once told him that things would be easier if he were a woman, though Mariano seems to have meant this less literally than Miracles took it.

Still, Miracles senses he’s transgender, despite his friends pooh-poohing the notion, and Mariano insists he’s not gay, as others try to label him. What right does anyone have to tell them how they feel?

Seeing how misunderstood and alone they are even among compatriots, we realize how compounded the situation is in the larger world.

A runway extends through the audience, so we never entirely leave the balls, even when the action takes place elsewhere (design by Amanda Knehans). The marvelously detailed clothes (by Michael Mullen) convey volumes about the people wearing them.

Director Rodney To shapes the story with tremendous variety and specificity. His extraordinary cast — every performer filling a role to a T — includes Joseph Valdez, Renee-Marie Brewster, Adrian Gonzalez and Anna Lamadrid, all contributing vivid texture to the secondary plots.

As Miracles and Mariano try to find their way, their situation touches on issues of community, family, honor, self-worth and more. The script reaches wide, and though it doesn’t always express itself clearly, it sparks thoughts that keep bubbling up days afterward.

Miracles displays rare courage as he pursues love on his own terms. “Me and Mariano,” he says, “that’s God’s work.”

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Where: Echo Theater Company at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A.

When: 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays; ends Oct. 22

Tickets: $20 and $34

Info: (310) 307-3753, www.EchoTheaterCompany.com

Running time: 1 hour, 30 minutes (no intermission)

Echo Theater Company presents Boni B. Alvarez's new play. Echo Theater Company presents Boni B. Alvarez's new play. SEE MORE VIDEOS

daryl.miller@latimes.com

Twitter: @darylhmiller

