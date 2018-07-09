Review: Police, violence and an artist who paints to provoke

Another sculpture, “Jay Walker,” is even more literal. It consists of a car door, painted to look like a blood-stained police car, upright in the middle of the gallery. Through the window, one sees a sculptural head, painted black. A paper tag, as if from a piece of clothing, hangs on the door. It features the work’s title in a stylized script. The piece is a critique of racial profiling and excessive force, but it might be more powerful if it weren’t so obvious.