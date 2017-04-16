Can cast injury derail 'Groundhog Day'? How the musical has overcome its obstacles (again and again)

On Saturday night, just 48 hours before the splashy musical adaptation “Groundhog Day” was set to open on Broadway, composer Tim Minchin unexpectedly stepped onstage to address a preview-performance audience.

“These are the moments these guys train for and dream-slash-nightmare about,” Minchin began.

Andy Karl, who plays the lead character of Phil Connors, had hurt his leg onstage the previous night, and Andrew Call, his understudy, was stepping in, possibly for weeks. The Connors role is intense — different from the turn made famous by Bill Murray in the 1993 film. For nearly three hours, the weatherman runs, jumps, slides, shimmies and generally shoulders the ontological weight of mankind. Call had learned he was performing the part that morning.‎

“This is a night you'll be able to say, ‘I was there when ...’ ” Minchin noted, then added, “Hopefully, in a good way.”

‎The behind-the-scenes drama was a fitting prelude to the “Groundhog” opening. Unexpected struggle, laughter through the darkness and, of course, do-overs are key elements of the source material. Since the film’s lead screenwriter, Danny Rubin, began working on the musical five years ago, the project had faced a number of crucibles. They all led to an award-winning run in London and now, one of Broadway’s biggest bets in years, financially and culturally.

“At first, it didn’t seem like it would work. The film is all about montage and cutting, and you can’t do that onstage,” Rubin said over coffee last week. “But then I realized this story could be told different ways in different mediums.”

Unless you missed 1990s pop culture entirely or have never turned on cable TV, you know the basics of the Harold Ramis-directed film. Connors, a slick Pittsburgh meteorologist, wants to get in and out of small-town Punxsutawney, Penn., on Feb 2 after cursorily covering the annual question of whether a groundhog will see its shadow. Connors runs roughshod over Rita, the producer dispatched to work with him, and the small-town folks he holds himself ab‎ove.

‎But matters change — and a fantastical fable unfolds — when Connors finds himself trapped in the same day over and over, leading variously to nihilism, despair, giddiness and altruism.‎

Rubin, Minchin and director Matthew Warchus (the latter two collaborated on 2013’s “Matilda: The Musical”) didn’t so much adapt the film as split it open; think Christopher Nolan working with the Batman mythology to create “The Dark Knight."

The company of "Groundhog Day." Joan Marcus The company of "Groundhog Day." The company of "Groundhog Day." (Joan Marcus)

Rita (Barrett Doss) is given a rich back story (a lean-in feminist one). So are many of the townspeople. Even Ned Ryerson, that bingeing insurance salesman, has his moment. The happy beats drift higher, thanks to the music, but the dark ones go deeper and more emotive, as with Connors’ attempted suicides. And the philosophical ideas, at times held in check behind Murray’s laconic gaze — about death, divinity, fatalism and free will — are given freer expression in the externalized form of a musical.

“Our idea in putting together this show was that if you want a great night out, we’ll give you a great night out,” Minchin said by phone Friday. “And if you want an existential text, we’ll give you an existential text.”

The composer’s creations are one way the show aims to be different. There is much of Minchin’s trademark playfulness in the lyrics (“I think I’ll lose it altogether / if one more person talks about the weather.”) Even more, Minchin deploys a range of genres — sometimes to underline, sometimes to dilute — the swings to non-Broadway-ish tones. His piano-driven score, for instance, morphs into industrial music to accentuate Connors' suicidal impulses, while bluegrass makes his adolescent acting-out lighter and more bearable.

The first section even goes for some schmaltzy beats, ironically. "You want the town to feel a little annoying, like a Broadway musical, so that even though Phil is a jerk, you're with him in wanting to get out of there," Minchin said.

“There,” however, soon becomes a much stranger place.

For all the ramshackle qualities of the film, the show is intent on pushing things in a weirder direction. The groundhog, for example, is turned into a character — an actor in a full-body suit sometimes passes ghostlike across the stage. One time, he functions like a god and dumps snow on a miniature van. At another point, he plays the drums.

“We wanted to stay as far from the middle of the road as possible,” Warchus said, “while still being on the road.”

The director took that principle to heart with his staging. A pickup truck is assembled in a millisecond onstage, then becomes part of a pursuit by police vehicles, in an illusion of movement. That soon shifts to a “Frogger”-like view of miniature pickup trucks and police cars, held on poles like puppets, in what is surely the most unusual — and perhaps the first — car chase attempted on a Broadway stage.

Actors, particularly the townspeople, go through as many as 20 costume changes as they move on- and offstage with what might be called seamless freneticism.

And then there are the revolves, the five interlocking stage plates that elaborate the choreography during, say, a small-town parade or a snowball fight. They also allow characters to walk and sing, literalizing the metaphor that people in “Groundhog Day” always seem to move without getting anywhere.

Such stasis was how Rubin felt for years.

He conceived the movie and, apart from the title, owned it. After it became a sensation, he’d had ideas for extending the story. He thought of converting it into an animated series. He entertained interest from the luminous likes of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine for a musical, but didn’t want to turn it over to such imposing authorial types.

At the same time, he had no musical experience himself. Then he was introduced to the “Matilda” team, and things began to click. (The studio Sony came aboard later through its theatrical department but was not involved at the development stage.)

Barrett Doss as Rita. Joan Marcus Barrett Doss as Rita. Barrett Doss as Rita. (Joan Marcus)

Rubin wanted the piece to reflect his philosophical and at times surrealist intentions in a way he felt the movie’s shooting script, which was reworked by Ramis, did not always do. He also wanted to cut overt references to the film. There’s no clock-radio “I Got You Babe.” (Rubin did discuss the musical several times with Ramis, who died in 2014. He also spoke with Murray to get his blessing and invited him to opening night — it’s unclear, as with so many things Murray, whether he’ll show up, however.)